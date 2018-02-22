Investigation underway after death of student on OU campus 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - OU Police are investigating the death of a student at the University of Oklahoma.

School officials say freshman Kyle Carey was found in Walker Center Thursday.

OU President David Boren released a statement saying:

"We are deeply saddened by Kyle’s tragic death. Our deepest sympathy goes out to his family and friends.”

Counselors have been made available to Kyle’s hallmates in Walker Center, friends and others close to him.

The medical examiner has not released an official cause of death.

Rowdy Gilbert, Senior Associate Vice President for Public Affairs, tells News 4 the death is not part of a criminal investigation.

The university offers resources to members of the OU community experiencing a crisis situation. The University Counseling Center at Goddard Health Center offers crisis services to current students, faculty and staff during office hours.

For more information about crisis resources, click here.

Police are still investigating.