Oklahoma Blood Institute: Ice Accumulation Affecting Blood Supply

With ice and freezing rain moving through the state of Oklahoma Wednesday, Oklahoma Blood Institute is strongly urging donors to give blood if they are able to get out on the roads safely.

All blood types are needed, and this week’s winter weather has already negatively affected Oklahoma Blood Institute’s supply of life-saving blood for local hospitals. Furthermore, during inclement conditions, the number of traffic accidents and other weather-related incidents rises, increasing the need for blood.

Donors are encouraged to give blood at one of Oklahoma Blood Institute’s convenient donor centers or mobile drives statewide. Blood donation typically takes only about an hour and one donation saves up to three lives.

Donors can find a donor center or mobile drive in their area by logging on to obi.org, or make an appointment by calling 1-877-340-8777.

Oklahoma Blood Institute provides every drop of blood needed for patients in more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide.