Oklahoma City fire truck overturns on icy roads while responding to call

OKLAHOMA CITY - The icy roads caused trouble for quite a few drivers across the state, including some Oklahoma City firefighters.

On Thursday morning, officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department say a fire engine was responding to a fire alarm when the truck rolled over on the roadway.

The accident, which occurred near N.W. 16th St. and Pennsylvania Ave., was located just outside of the fire station.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the crash.

EMSA paramedics say they have responded to only one car wreck and nine falls since midnight.