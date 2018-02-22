Game warden rescues ice-covered eagle in Northern Oklahoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OSAGE/KAY COUNTY, Okla. - An Oklahoma game warden took an ice-covered eagle under his wing after it was discovered in a Northern Oklahoma field, covered in ice.

According to the Oklahoma Game Wardens Facebook page, ranchers spotted the eagle covered in ice.

Game Warden Spencer Grace found the bird in a field near Highway 11 and Apperson Road Tuesday afternoon. The bird could only fly short distances, and once he was up close, notice the eagle was covered in ice. He then captured the bird and brought it inside his truck to warm up.

"Well, we've caught our eagle over here by Apperson Road, and I'm trying to catch my breath because it wasn't really easy to get caught up with him," Grace said in a video that was posted to the Oklahoma Game Warden's Facebook Page. "But, we've got an ice storm on the way, we had a little one today and it's supposed to be another one tomorrow...The eagle is covered with a coat of ice. I'm gonna get him warmed up and hopefully he'll be able to regain his energy."

Much of the state was inundated with sleet, freezing rain, ice, and freezing temperatures for the early part of the week.

"Anyways, this kind of weather is really hard on wildlife," said Grace. "Of all kinds, I think that’s the first time I’ve ever had an eagle that couldn’t fly, that was coated in ice.”

About 45 minutes later, Warden Grace released the bird in same pasture where it flew to its usual perch in a nearby tree.