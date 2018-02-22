× Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly threatening state senator

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say a 60-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly making threats against a state senator.

On Feb. 15, officials with the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office say that 60-year-old Steven Cates stopped by the department to ask about security measures for a public forum featuring Oklahoma Sen. Roger Thompson.

While speaking with deputies, officials say that Cates began making threats toward Sen. Thompson and tried to leave to go to one of Thompson’s forums.

When deputies tried to stop him, Cates attempted to fight back before being taken into custody. After being taken into custody, Cates began making threats toward local officers.

Cates was arrested on complaints of assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest and two counts of threatening to perform an act of violence.