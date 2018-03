STILLWELL, Okla. – An Oklahoma man died Wednesday after his vehicle was swept away in water while trying to cross a bridge.

The incident happened near Stillwell just after 1 p.m.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 53-year-old Victor French was driving eastbound on E. 830 Rd. when he attempted to cross a low water bridge.

OHP says the water was too high and his vehicle was swept off of the roadway.

French died at the scene.

The exact cause of the collision is still under investigation.