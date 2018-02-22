Oklahoma school installs ‘buddy bench’ to prevent bullying

ANTLERS, Okla. – An Oklahoma school district is taking steps to stop bullying, and to help children know they are not alone.

“We wanted to provide our school with a tool to help combat bullying and help teach our kids kindness and empathy,” said Sam Powell, a Bearcat PTO member.

While it may look like a simple bench, the ‘buddy bench’ at Antlers Public Schools serves a greater purpose.

The idea came after a parent stumbled upon a similar idea in Pennsylvania.

“It’s basically a tool for students who are lonely or feel socially withdrawn to be able to come over and have a seat during recess and that puts out a signal to other students to come over and invite them to play,” Powell told KXII.

So far, students say the concept is working.