Police: Woman’s dog ‘randomly’ shot while on walk through neighborhood

TULSA, Okla. – A woman’s dog was critically injured after being shot while on a walk through a Tulsa neighborhood.

Late Wednesday night, officials say a woman was walking her dog near Independence and Rockford in Tulsa. While on the walk, authorities tell FOX 23 that a man came up to the woman and shot the dog in the back.

Immediately, the suspect took off after the shooting. The dog was rushed to the veterinarian, suffering from critical injuries.

At this point, officials say they do not have a good description of the suspect and believe the shooting was random.