Silver Alert issued for missing 81-year-old Oklahoma woman who may suffer from dementia

SMITHVILLE, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 81-year-old Oklahoma woman.

Police are looking for Wanda Harmon, who is described as a white female with an unknown clothing description.

She was last seen on February 18 in Smithville, Oklahoma.

Harmon left her home to go to Talihina, Oklahoma, to see her doctor.

Police say she never arrived as the doctor’s office and has not been in any other hospitals.

She may also suffer from dementia.

Harmon is driving a maroon Dodge minivan with a Colorado tag.

If you see her, or know her whereabouts, call police immediately.