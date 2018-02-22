Silver Alert cancelled for missing 83-year-old man

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been cancelled for a missing 83-year-old man.

Police were looking for James Sanders, who is described as a white male with an unknown clothing description. However, his wife says he usually wears blue jeans and a dress shirt.

Sanders was last seen at James Hodge Ford in Muskogee Thursday around 10 a.m.

His wife also says he has MS and doesn’t know if he has his medications with him.

Sanders also goes by Lieutenant Colonel James Sanders.

Early Friday morning, officials cancelled the Silver Alert, saying Sanders was found.