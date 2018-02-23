× 13-year-old Oklahoma boy taken into custody after allegedly making comments about being a school shooter

PONCA CITY, Okla. – A 13-year-old boy was taken into custody after allegedly making comments about being a school shooter.

According to The Ponca City News, the boy was taken into custody Friday morning from East Middle School “for making terroristic threats.”

Police say the school resource officer “was made aware that the juvenile had made comments in class about being a school shooter.”

The boy was taken to the Ponce City Police Department where he is awaiting transport to a detention facility.

The Office of Juvenile Affairs and the District Attorney’s Office were contacted, as well as the boy’s guardian.

Police are investigating.