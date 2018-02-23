4 the weekend: Thunder Run, book sale

OKLAHOMA – Lace up your running shoes and head to the Peake for the Thunder Run benefiting the Thunder Cares Foundation!

Runners 8 years old and up can run in the 5K beginning at the arena and ending center court, or you can sign up for the Family Fun Run.

Every runner receives a ticket to Saturday night’s OKC blue game against the Delaware 87ers. Click here to register.

The friends of the Metropolitan Library System annual book sale is Saturday and Sunday at the State Fairgrounds. Peruse over 600,000 books for sale and also check out audiobooks, music, and movies.

And grab the kiddos for a fun afternoon with the Oklahoma City Philharmonic as they present Pirates, Sailors, and the Sea. Along with great music, concert-goers will enjoy an engaging story-line as part of the Philharmonic’s discovery series.

Discover Oklahoma airs Saturdays on News 4 at 6:30 p.m., however the episode on 2/24 will be moved to KAUT at 6:30 p.m. due to Olympic coverage on KFOR at that time.