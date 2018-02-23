“All threats are looked at,” Security efforts beefed up at metro school district

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - In the wake of school shootings, districts across the metro have been beefing up security efforts.

When Nikolas Cruz started shooting last week at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, an armed deputy stationed at the Florida school waited outside for four minutes as the gunman killed students and staff.

Putnam City Campus Police Chief Mark Stout said it all comes down to training.

"I wish there was an easy answer, that you can just say, 'Click. Here's what's going to stop all school shootings,'" said Chief Stout.

Stout said he believes one day, the country will get there.

"What are we doing now? What can we do better?" Stout said.

Officer Greg Mauk has been walking the halls of Putnam City Original for 17 years.

"We work a lot of the stuff that regular city officers would work," said Officer Mauk.

The Putnam City School District has campus police.

There's a resource officer in each of its high schools and middle schools.

Officer Mauk doesn't just check the doors and watch surveillance video, Chief Stout says the officers do much more.

"A lot of things changed after Columbine," Chief Stout said.

Chief Stout said it comes down to education.

"We really work towards specializing our training and personalities of the officers that we hire," he said.

He also says the campus police officers have gone through extensive active shooter and mental health training.

So if an active shooter is on campus, they're ready to take the shooter down.

Chief Stout said however, that comes with taking every threat seriously before it evolves into a deadly situation.

"All threats are looked at, it doesn't matter if it's scribble on a bathroom wall, which happens to a posting on social media the night before," Chief Stout said.

Now, with a push of a button, he can watch live surveillance from all the schools, lock the doors and the sound the alarms if a threat is near.

"We're able to watch cameras in every building, we have over 800 cameras deployed across our school district at this time," Chief Stout told News 4.

He also said regardless of all the training in the world, in the end, it's a group effort.

"If you hear something, say something," he said.

The Putnam City Campus Police Dispatch Center is open 24 hours a day.