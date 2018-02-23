At this old barber shop in Moore, part of their ‘service’ included a picture on the wall and a thank you.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A viewer called in with a question about a story we first aired back in 2010. The question had to do with an old barbershop that displayed pictures of customers who'd served in the military. Those pictures grew to include relatives pictures as well.

We're sad to say The Barbershop closed a few years back. The building houses an electrician business now. The last time anyone heard about all the pictures from the memorial wall they were headed to a local pawn shop.

It's funny how time flies and history comes and goes. One minute a long time business is there. The next time you drive past, it's gone.

That's what makes these stories so intriguing over time. They become historical artifacts themselves.