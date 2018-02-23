City council to vote next week on proposed Costco store in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials have one more step before a major store makes its way to Oklahoma City.

The City of Oklahoma City confirmed with News 4 they have been talking to Costco for the past three years, but now it seems those plans are one step closer to becoming reality.

According to our partners at OKCTalk, Costco has reached a tentative agreement with Oklahoma City to build a store in the city limits.

For months, the wholesale giant has been under contract on property that is located near the Kilpatrick Turnpike and N. Western Ave.

Earlier this month, News 4 learned that the company had reached an agreement with city leaders for up to $3 million in sales tax rebates.

Now, the proposal will go before the city council next week, according to OKCTalk.

Tuesday, City Council will vote to give final approval for up to $3 million in incentives to @Costco , the final hurdle for the warehouse chain before they close on property at Memorial and Western and start construction for an early 2019 opening. Approval is virtually assured. pic.twitter.com/TtL6ffQfRp — OKCTalk.com (@OKCTalk) February 23, 2018

If the plan is approved, a Costco store will be built just east of the growing Chisholm Creek development.

"I think Costco being across the street from Chisholm Creek, everything already going on at Chisholm Creek, it's just going to increase the momentum and traffic for the area,” said Whitney Rainbolt, a spokesperson for the Chisholm Creek development.