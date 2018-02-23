GRAPHIC: Oklahoma family says man who claims to be a police officer shot and killed their dog

Warning: This story contains graphic images.

OKLAHOMA CITY - A family is looking for justice after they said a stranger allegedly came onto their front yard and shot their dog. They said the man who did it told them he was a police officer.

It happened late Thursday afternoon, 11-year-old Kaydence noticed the man in the front yard first.

"He was standing about right there beside that tree, and he was in shorts and the gun was like, here, at the time," Kaydence said, indicating the rifle was resting on his shoulder. "He said, 'Don't let those dogs out or I'll shoot them.'"

Kaydence called her grandfather, Donnie Newton, to the door.

"I came to the door and he was screaming and yelling," Newton said. "There's No Trespassing' signs everywhere up here and he's walking around with a gun. He said, 'Well, 30 minutes ago, some dogs were chasing my cattle.'"

But, Newton insists his two dogs had been inside for hours before the man arrived. Now, they were outside barking at the stranger in their front yard.

"Of course he's going to bark at him," Newton said. "He's a stranger. He doesn't know who he is. Protecting his home or whatever, letting us know, hey, there's a stranger here."

Then, with three young grandchildren just behind the front door, Newton said the man did the unthinkable.

"Shot him between the eyes and killed him, right in front of me," Newton said.

The next door neighbor, Earnest Davis heard the shot and came over.

"After he shot the dog, he asked me if I had any bulldogs," Davis said, "that he's 'in an effin' dog-killing mood.'"

Then, Newton said the stranger told them he was a police officer.

"He just said he was a cop after we said we were going to call the police," Newton said.

Newton's in-law, Marsha Murphy, who owns the property, said they even saw the man drive up in his police vehicle after other officers arrived.

"Not in his uniform, but fully-clothed in his police vehicle with his lights flashing," Murphy said, "and him and the other officers that showed up were down there chit-chatting, laughing."

News 4 contacted the Oklahoma City Police Department for comment. They said they couldn't comment on the incident because as of Friday afternoon, the report was not yet complete.

News 4 could not confirm whether the man who allegedly shot the dog was a police officer.