Local business says they were billed more than $88,000 for electricity due to error

OKLAHOMA CITY - More than $88,000 – that’s how much OG&E billed a metro company.

Storm Safe Shelters says OG&E sent a letter claiming there was an error with the equipment, and the company owes them for additional electricity used over the last three years.

"They were going back to 2014, which totaled $88,000 worth of additional charges but for our convenience, they were only charging us $59,000," said Jason Whitlock, vice president of Storm Safe.

He says it shouldn’t have to pay for the providers mistake.

"It`s not something that we just have the ability or we are willing to throw back at because we really don`t feel it`s our responsibility," said Whitlock.

OG&E says it couldn’t comment specifically about this case due to confidentially reasons.