Officials: Man who walked away from security facility in 2000 still on the run

HODGEN, Okla. – Officials say a man who walked away from a male minimum security facility back in 2000 has still not been found.

Ray Cox escaped from the Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center on August 26, 2000.

He may also go by Christophe W. Carbs.

When he walked away, he was serving time for forgery, false personation and unauthorized use of a vehicle out of Oklahoma County.

Cox is described as Hispanic, 5’9″, weighing approximately 160 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

If you have any information, call the escapee hotline at 866-363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov.

All calls and emails are confidential.