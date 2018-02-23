Oklahoma City police searching for man believed to be involved in shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for a man involved in a shooting that left another man injured.

On Monday, around 7 p.m. police were called to a shooting near N.W. 23rd and Meridian.

The victim told police that he got into an argument with another man in a parking lot when the man pulled out a gun and shot him.

The suspect then ran away from the scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital.

Authorities have now released pictures of a man they believed was involved in the shooting.

If you recognize the suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.