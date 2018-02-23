Oklahoma residents frustrated by overflowing sewer line

HUGO, Okla. – Residents in one Oklahoma community say something has to change soon.

“Every time it rains, it overflows. When there’s a heavy rain, it flows out every time. There’s [sewage] in the roads,” Patty Jo Attaway, a Hugo homeowner, told KXII.

Residents in Hugo say an overflowing sewer line has been sending toilet paper and waste down the N. F St. ever time it rains.

Now, some say it is even causing problems inside their homes.

“It comes up in the bathtubs and the showers,” said Attaway. “It comes in my home, can’t flush toilets, can’t do laundry.”

The City of Hugo has already installed more than one lift station in the area to help wastewater flow away from homes. However, homeowners say more needs to be done.

“The neighbor across the street, it comes up in his yard. The neighbor next door, they put a lift station in their yard, because their house flooded from it,” said Attaway.

Interim City Manager Leah Savage told KXII that the city council discussed the problem on Tuesday night, but has not announced what will be done.