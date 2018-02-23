“It was pretty horrendous,” Organization searching for answers after therapy alpacas killed by dogs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOBLE, Okla. —Kelly King says she found a horrific sight on Wednesday morning.

"I got up and three dogs had killed the three alpacas," Kelly King, the executive director for Flames to Hope, told News 4.

Fighting back tears, King told News 4 how she found them.

"I saw the strange dogs out there and I kind of had to look because all of mine were accounted for. I could see ours in the yard, except for the guardian dog who was standing over the one alpaca that was still alive," King said.

King said she ran out the door, rushing to the alpaca who was still breathing.

"Finding them like that, it was pretty horrendous," King said.

King says the alpacas were not just normal farm animals. Instead, they were being used as therapy animals for Flames to Hope, a non-profit organization that uses therapy animals to provide healing for those suffering from emotional or physical traumas.

Until this week, the organization had miniature horses in addition to the three alpacas.

Now, King is hoping to track down the owner of the dogs who attacked her animals.

She says she filed a police report and found one of the dogs' collars caught in the fence.

"Just because you live in the country doesn't mean you should let your dogs run loose. There are a lot of neighbors out here that have a variety of animals," King said.

She said the three alpacas were beloved by everyone who visits the farm, and they will be hard to replace.