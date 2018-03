OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are hoping surveillance video will help them identify an alleged porch thief.

On February 17, a man reportedly stole several packages off a porch in the 7300 block of Goodger Drive.

The homeowner has surveillance video that shows a male suspect walking up to the porch and stealing the packages.

Authorities released the video, hoping someone would be able to identify the man.

If you recognize the man, please call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.