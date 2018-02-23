Police: Suspect shot multiple times while trying to rob liquor store

TULSA, Okla. – A robbery suspect was rushed to the hospital after being shot during an attempted robbery of a liquor store.

On Thursday night, Tulsa police were called to a shooting and attempted robbery at Forest Acres Liquor.

Investigators told FOX 23 that a woman working at the store was assaulted by a suspect who was armed with a shotgun.

The alleged suspect demanded money from the cash register, and the woman began to fight him. Despite being assaulted, the woman was able to shoot the suspect multiple times.

The woman was treated for her injuries, and the alleged suspect reportedly drove himself to a nearby hospital.

Officials say the alleged suspect is believed to be connected to multiple robberies throughout the area.

“This is gonna be the guy that we’ve been looking for the last couple of weeks that’s done multiple robberies here in Tulsa and as well as up in the county,” said Brandon Watkins, with the Tulsa Police Department.