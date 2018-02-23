Watch: ‘IRS’ scammer calls Oklahoma County deputy

OKLAHOMA CITY – While many Oklahomans are scrambling to file their taxes before the deadline, scammers are also busy at work.

For months, law enforcement agencies from across the state have been warning Oklahomans about scam artists trying to steal their hard-earned money.

Now, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is giving you a glimpse into how these calls work.

On Friday, a deputy from the sheriff’s office received an IRS scam call. Instead of hanging up, the deputy played along to see exactly what they would say.

The IRS has issued several warnings, and police are wanting residents to be extremely cautious with their information. The IRS will not:

Call to demand immediate payment. The IRS will not call you if you owe taxes without first sending you a bill in the mail.

Demand that you pay taxes and not allow you to question or appeal the amount you owe.

Require that you pay your taxes in a certain way, especially with a prepaid debit card

The IRS will not ask for your credit or debit card number over the phone.

Threaten to bring in police or other agencies to arrest you.

If you don’t owe taxes, officials say you should not give out any information and hang up immediately.

You can report the scam and contact the Federal Trade Commission, and add “IRS Telephone Scam” in the notes.