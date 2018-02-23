× Westbrook Buzzer Beater Leads Thunder Over Kings

Russell Westbrook hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Oklahoma City Thunder a 110-107 win over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

Westbrook finished with his 18th triple double, and the three-pointer capped an 8-2 run to finish the game for OKC, after they had blown a 23-point lead earlier in the game.

The Thunder started the game hot, making 70 percent of their shots in the first quarter and led 44-21 after one period.

OKC scored just 41 points the next two quarters, and the Kings went on an 18-0 run late in the third quarter and into the fourth to take the lead.

The Thunder’s stars all came up big.

Carmelo Anthony scored 23 points and made 7 of OKC’s 14 three-pointers.

Paul George had 26 points, and Steven Adams added 18 points and 11 rebounds.

The Thunder had a 107-105 lead in the last half minute, but Justin Jackson tipped in a miss with one second left to tie the game at 107.

OKC called timeout, and advanced the ball into the front court, setting up Westbrook’s game-winner.

The Thunder improve to 34-26 on the season.

Next up OKC is at Golden State Saturday at 7:30 pm central time.