× White House locked down after vehicle strikes barrier

WASHINGTON – The White House is on lockdown after a passenger vehicle struck a security barrier.

The U.S. Secret Service tweets that the vehicle “did not breach the security barrier of the White House complex.”

UPDATE: The vehicle did not breach the security barrier of the White House complex. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) February 23, 2018

The agency adds that the female driver of the vehicle was “immediately apprehended.

UPDATE: The female driver of the vehicle was immediately apprehended by Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) February 23, 2018

Witnesses saw a commotion on the White House grounds as security officers responded.

UPDATE: No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident involving a vehicle hitting a barrier near the White House. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) February 23, 2018

President Donald Trump is hosting Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at the White House. Turnbull is remaining at the White House as the incident is being investigated.