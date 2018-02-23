Woman pleads guilty for making up sexual assault, kidnapping story

SHERMAN, Tex. – A woman pleaded guilty Thursday after she lied to police about being raped and kidnapped.

In March 2017, investigators with the Denison Police Department received a call from a man who said his fiance, then 18-year-old Breana Harmon Talbott, was missing.

The man told police that Talbott’s car had been found in the parking lot of an apartment complex. When officers arrived, they discovered the driver’s door was open, one shoe was on the ground and her phone and keys were sitting near the console.

Immediately, detectives began searching for Talbott.

Several hours later, Talbott walked into a church wearing only a shirt, bra and underwear. She told witnesses at the church that she had been kidnapped and sexually assaulted.

According to KXII, Talbott told investigators that three masked men pulled her from her vehicle and pushed her into another SUV. She said they then took her to a wooded area where two of the suspects raped her.

Officers searched the wooded area and discovered more of Talbott’s clothing and personal effects.

However, they quickly began doubting Talbott’s story and felt some of the scenes were staged.

Talbott then admitted to making up the story and she was later arrested and indicted.

Thursday, she pleaded guilty to two counts of tampering with evidence and two counts of tampering with a government record, reports KXII.

She faces sentencing on March 20.