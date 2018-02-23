“You kind of feel like your child has been stolen from you,” Oklahoma family faces tough decision with costly treatment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Eccles family had no idea what was going on when their son's personality suddenly changed in 2014.

"Sometimes you kind of feel like your child has been stolen from you," said an emotional Lindy Eccles.

Eccles' son, Corbyn, has always been sweet by nature but some days became more difficult than others.

"Fits of rage, not acting like himself, personality changes," Eccles said.

After countless doctors' appointments and even trips to the psychologist, the family couldn't seem to find any answers.

That is, until a teacher noticed the behavior too.

"We had a teacher approach us," recalled Eccles. "She said she was noticing behaviors in class and she said, 'I have a friend with this weird syndrome called 'PANDAS.' I think Corbyn has a lot of the symptoms."

Corbyn was diagnosed with "PANDAS" or "PANS" - autoimmune conditions induced by infections. Those infections lead to inflammation of the brain and unusual, uncontrollable behavior.

For Corbyn, it started with a case of pneumonia.

The first treatment is antibiotics, but those didn't work for Corbyn, leading experts to recommend an IV treatment to reset his immune system.

But the Eccles' insurance won't cover it.

Some insurance companies do cover the treatment, though. In Illinois, just last year, a mom had "Charlie's Law" passed, making it the first state to require insurance providers cover the cost of PANDAS treatment.

"It would be somewhere in the neighborhood of $3,000 to $10,000-per-treatment and what our doctor is recommending right now would be 18 treatments," said Ryan Eccles, Corbyn's dad.

They say that could add up to anywhere from $50,000 to almost $200,000 that the family would have to pay for on their own.

"Knowing it costs thousands of thousands of dollars and you can't afford it and it's very frustrating," Lindy said.

Corbyn's condition causes him to have extreme anxiety, and sometimes it becomes so bad that he cannot even handle being in a different room from his mother. As a result, Lindy had to take a leave of absence at work to care for him.

The Eccles are going through the appeals process with their insurance company. News 4 has been in contact with the provider about this matter but so far they have not sent us a statement or comment.

If you'd like to help support the Eccles as they seek treatment for Corbyn, a friend has set up a GoFundMe page for the family.