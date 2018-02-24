× Cowboys Drop A Heart Breaker to Texas

Oklahoma State entered their second meeting with Texas in much need of a win to keep their NCAA tournament hopes alive. The Cowboys played well early in the second building a ten point lead. Then Texas turned to an extended zone which caused fits for the Pokes.

However, the game came down to the final seconds. Kendall Smith hit two clutch shots to give OSU a one point advantage on two seperate occasions. Up until that point, Smith was 1-9 from the field.

With one second left though, Kerwin Roach was able to get free and hit an off balance free throw to give the Horns a 65-64 advantage.

Jeffrey Carroll, who finished with 19 to lead OSU, had a chance at a half court shot that just missed to the left, hitting off the side of the rim and the Cowboys fell 65-64.

Lindy Waters kept up his hot shooting coming off a career high performance dropping 14 points.

Texas still won despite Eric Davis being withheld from competition due to the FBI probe in college basketball. Mo Bamba played through a foot injury in the first half before ultimately not playing in the second half due to the foot issue.

The Cowboys tournament hopes take a big hit with the loss. OSU still has dates with Iowa State and Kansas in the regular season, plus the Big 12 tournament to make a case for the Big Dance.