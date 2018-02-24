Driver crashes into metro 7-Eleven after going into respiratory arrest

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Fire Department says a driver crashed into a 7-Eleven after going into respiratory arrest.
Fire officials say when they arrived on scene, the driver was in respiratory arrest, but started breathing and is doing better.
The driver will be transported to the hospital.
The 7-Eleven at SW 29th and Meridian did sustain damage as a result of the crash.
