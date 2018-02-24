“I feel like I need to do something today to help protect their future,” Metro parents wanting to put an end to gun violence 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – Parents gathered at a metro church on Saturday to explore solutions to America’s gun violence—especially among children and teens.

“It’s a really complicated issue and we’re trying to attack it from different angles,” said Jennifer Birch with the group, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

Both parents and organizers say it must be facts that drive change.

“To me, data is how you get to the right solutions,” said mom Maria Lopez. “It removes the emotion. It removes the bias. And, only that way can we set and determine some real solutions.”

Analyst Devin Hughes told us there has been a rise in gun-related deaths.

“The CDC shows that from about 2014 to 2018, there’s been a significant increase in gun homicides and suicides, which is about the first time in more than a decade that gun deaths have been increasing,” he said.

Parents say they hope facts will encourage people to make educated decisions regarding firearms.

“As a mom, I feel like I need to do something today to help protect their future,” said mom Audrey Burro, who added the issue is complicated. “I don’t think there’s a one-size-fits-all answer. Do I think it’s realistic to not have guns? No."