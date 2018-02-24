Man charged with first-degree murder after shooting, killing other man during argument

COMMERCE, Okla. – According to the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation, a man has been charged with first-degree murder after shooting and killing another man during an argument.

OSBI special agents were called to assist Commerce Police Friday in reference to a homicide at a home in Commerce.

At the scene, agents found Jose Gonzales III, 30, dead in the yard.

Officials say 21-year-old Homero Ceballos lived at the address.

Agents later learned that the two men got into an argument.

Ceballos then shot Gonzales multiple times, according to the OSBI.

Gonzales died at the scene.

Ceballos was arrested and booked into jail for first-degree murder.