Man facing child abuse, lewd molestation charges

Warning: Some viewers may find these details to be disturbing.

ANTLERS, Okla. – A man is facing several charges after he allegedly molested his girlfriend’s child.

OSBI opened the case at the request of the Pushmataha County District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation revealed that 22-year-old Jefferson McAhren lived with his girlfriend and her three children in Antlers in 2016.

Officials say during that time, he allowed one of the three children to sleep with him.

“While in the bed, McAhren pulled the girl close to him and kissed her on the mouth while rubbing her bottom,” OSBI officials say.

The children told investigators that McAhren allowed them to smoke marijuana.

McAhren later admitted to officials that both of those accusations were true.

OSBI is waiting the extradition of McAhren, who moved to Kansas after breaking up with the children’s mother.

He is now charged with two counts of causing, aiding, and/or abetting a minor in drug crime; one count of child abuse; and one count of lewd molestation.

McAhren has waived extradition.