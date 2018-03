SEMINOLE, Okla. – The 2006 murder of an Oklahoma man remains unsolved, according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation.

25-year-old Brett Wolfe was found dead inside his Seminole apartment back in 2006.

Officials say Wolfe was found lying face down on the floor of his apartment. His hands and feet were bound and he was shot to death.

The OSBI is hoping someone will come forward with information.

If you have any information, call the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.