OSBI offering reward in 1987 cold case

OWASSO, Okla. – The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward for information that could help lead to a suspect in a 1987 cold case.

On May 15, 1987, David Simpson was found shot to death at his home in Owasso.

At the time of his death, he worked at Rockwell International in Tulsa.

Investigators say Simpson, 32, was an avid race car driver and fan.

Since his death, OSBI special agents have conducted “nearly 100 interviews and gathered countless documents” associated with the case.

Forensic analysts have processed and analyzed numerous items of evidence collected during the investigation, however, agents consider the case cold.

The OSBI is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that could help lead to a suspect.

If you have information, call the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.