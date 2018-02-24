Sooners Back on Track After Win Over K-State

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A gallery of grade schoolers saw Sooner star Trae Young hit the floor.

After several slow starts of late OU opened with four different three pointers from four different players including three of Brady Manek’s ten points and it ended with young announcing his return for all to hear.

In his second straight start Kristian Doolittle did a lot on this layup and foul helping his team to an eight point halftime lead making for some optimistic OU fans.

In the second half Christian James led a Sooner surge on his way to 15 points. The junior jumped to a leadership role while he didn’t hold a player’s only meeting his point was proven.

James said, “We actually didn’t but I talked to them and I felt like our season was on the line and I feel like we needed this and we came out and competed and fought and it showed tonight when the game gets down to crunch time I try to be that vocal leader try to keep everybody together.”

Young flew in a few more three’s from there from all over the floor.

Before Jamuni McNeace set things straight with three of his ten points as the sooners celebrated their first win in February 86-77 over the Wildcats.

OU head coach Lon Kruger said, “Proud of the guys when you haven’t won in a while it’s tough to keep plugging and keep the right frame of mind I thought the last few days of practice has been great happy for the guys proud that they made shots and that they got some stops and did the things they need to do to get one in the right column.”

After a 25 day wait the Sooners snap a six game losing streak and pick up a pivotal Big 12 win over Kansas State. In an effort to get back to OU’s old winning ways they enforced focus and fun in practice and in particular Sooner star Trae Young said he wanted to get back to smiling more. The hometown hero did just that on his way to 28 points in a vital victory.

Trae Young said, “My main focus is just playing and having fun enjoying this and just enjoying this experience the roller coaster that we’ve been on it’s definitely tough you got to have fun that’s what we were doing early on in the season and we got to get back to doing that.”