Neighbors, crews help woman out of house fire in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY - Neighbors and crews have helped a woman out of a house fire in southeast Oklahoma City.

The fire was reported around noon on Sunday near S.E. 39th Street and S. Santa Fe Avenue.

Crews said, when they arrived on scene, there was smoke coming from the back of the house.

They believe the fire started near an electrical junction box within a wall on the inside of the back porch. It went up the wall and then spread into the attic.

Crews said the woman was still in the house, along with the two neighbors trying to help her get out. Crews believe the neighbors are who called them.

The woman, who already has respiratory issues, inhaled smoke while inside. She was treated at the scene but did not have to be taken to a hospital.

The fire was put out in about half an hour.

Crews said the damage to the back of the house was significant and the electricity has been temporarily turned off. There were no smoke alarms inside.