Update: Police say missing boy has returned home

Update: Officials have confirmed AJ Patten has returned home and he is safe. Police said he came back on his own accord.

There is no foul play suspected.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office was searching for 12-year-old AJ Patten, who disappeared Saturday afternoon.

Authorities said he was considered to be in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red shirt and black leather coat in north Edmond at the 3200 block of East County Oaks.

Officials said he might have medical or physical disabilities.

If you know any information about Patten’s whereabouts, call the Logan County Sheriff’s Office at 405-282-4100 or 911.