2 Oklahomans accused of attempting to forge prescriptions for controlled dangerous substances

TULSA, Okla. – Two Oklahomans are charged with attempting to forge prescriptions for controlled dangerous substances.

Attorney General Mike Hunter announced Monday that charges have been filed against David Banfield and Tammy Logan for attempting to forge prescriptions for controlled dangerous substances at different Tulsa pharmacies.

The state alleges Banfield delivered paper prescriptions to different pharmacies for Xanax under pseudonyms, allegedly written by an advanced practice registered nurse, who has authority to prescribe the drug.

According to the affidavit, Banfield was turned in to authorities after his driver’s license number matched different prescriptions issues under female names.

Officials began investigating Logan after a complaint was filed by a representative with the office of Dr. Jeff Fox for prescription forgeries in his name.

The state alleges Logan called in prescriptions for phentermine, under the name of Fox, who she claimed to previously work for as a certified medical assistant.

Phentermine is a controlled dangerous substance that can only be prescribed by a registered prescriber.

Attorney General Hunter said it is too easy to forge prescriptions and encourages state leaders to act in order to help end this practice.

“Fraudulent prescriptions are attributing to drug diversion, which continues to fuel the opioid abuse crisis that has led to the worst drug epidemic the nation has ever faced,” Attorney General Hunter said. “The leakage created by prescription forgery is leading to addiction, death and children being born addicted to drugs.

“For these reasons and more is why the members of the Oklahoma Commission on Opioid Abuse and I made e-prescribing one of our top recommendations. I look forward to working with lawmakers to see this important piece of legislation through to help curb the state’s current epidemic.”

E-prescribing, or electronic prescribing, eliminates paper prescriptions by allowing individuals with prescribing authority to email pharmacies with the proper medication and dosage information.

If convicted, both Banfield and Logan face prison time and fines.