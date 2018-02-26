× Authorities identify man injured in officer-involved shooting in S.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities have identified the man who was injured in an officer-involved shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oklahoma City Police officers responded to a domestic violence call in the 1000 block of SW 33rd St.

Police said the suspect, 37-year-old Todd Heinen was shooting a gun at the home.

When officers arrived on scene, Heinen reportedly confronted the officers and started shooting towards them.

The officers then returned fire, striking the suspect.

The suspect was able to get away and ran to a local fire department near 29th and S. Brookline.

Heinen was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive his injuries.

Officials say he will be booked into the Oklahoma County Jail upon his release from the hospital.

None of the officers were injured in the incident.

However, officials say one police officer was shot on his department issued taser.

Three police officers involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave.