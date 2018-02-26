Bethany police investigating sexual assault, Snapchat video circulating among Putnam City students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHANY, Okla. - The Bethany Police Department said it's investigating a sexual assault, involving a 17-year-old girl, and video of the assault circulating among some Putnam City West High School students.

Court records show the Bethany Police Department was sent to the school on February 13 after a teacher discovered the recording on the social media messaging application Snapchat, showing the girl at a party "who was incoherent while being sexually assaulted" by two males - later identified as a 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy.

"As far as the sexual assault, that's just one aspect," said Bethany Police Lt. Angelo Orefice. "The second aspect is going to be the manufacturing and distributing of child pornography, since other people at the party decided to film it and share it."

According to a search warrant affidavit, an investigator who reviewed the recording was based off of four separate Snapchat recordings. On the recordings, the detective noticed others using their cellphones to record the sexual acts.

"It's not good at all," Orefice said. "The fact that parents should already have had this conversation with their teenage children, about these kinds of things."

Putnam City West staff identified at least nine students - all who are under 18 years old - "from the recording or in distributing the recording," according to the warrant affidavit.

Search warrants have been filed in Oklahoma County to analyze the contents of at least 10 cellphones from people who may have been involved.

"The concern came to light when students at the school voluntarily brought to a teacher and administrators a social media video that showed a possible crime committed in Bethany," said Putnam City Schools in a statement. "With that information, school officials reached out to Bethany police and then aided and supported their investigation."

No arrests have been made nor any charges filed. However, detectives are waiting to fully analyze the cellphones and the data on them.

"Those cellphone extractions are going to tell us a lot," Orefice said. "They’re able to tell us if someone received (the video), if someone sent it out, if someone erased it, and text messages between the people that were talking about it, and who knew about it and when they knew about it.”