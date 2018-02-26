Carrie Underwood doesn’t reveal much in first selfie after serious fall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – It’s been several months since an Oklahoma country music star suffered a major fall, but fans have yet to see the extent of her injuries.

In a blog post to fans on New Year’s Day, Carrie Underwood said that she was “not quite looking the same” after she fell and broke her wrist.

In addition to the broken bone, Underwood also required 40 to 50 stitches to her face.

Although the fall happened in November, fans have not seen how much the accident has impacted her facial features.

This weekend, Underwood shared her first selfie since the fall. However, it didn’t reveal much.

While many fans were supportive of Underwood covering her face, some said she should just show her scars.

“I was a huge fan since day one. But this whole cover up with your injury is making me lose my support. You cover and hide from fans. What about the people that can’t afford to cover their scars? You are making it hard for the younger generation to embrace their flaws,” one fan wrote.

“Dude, enough with this attention seeking crap. Deal with it, just stop with the covering up of your face. It’s getting old,” another wrote.

“Anybody on here bashing her for covering her face, you’re not even a human. Not only does she have the right to do it, your opinion doesn’t even matter on this. What is wrong with your people,” one fan wrote.

“Please be sensitive. She is human! Everyone experiences trials differently, and we only see a sliver of public figures’ lives,” one fan commented.