TULSA, Okla. – Rock fans- get ready to buy your tickets!

Metallica is set to bring the “WorldWired Tour” to the BOK Center in Tulsa on Jan. 18, 2019.

Tickets start at $65 and go on sale on March 2 at 10 a.m.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @metallica is returning to North America on the WorldWired Tour 2018 and they're coming to #rocktheBOK on January 18, 2019! Public on sale starts March 2 at 10AM local time. #Tulsa pic.twitter.com/WFm5pxyGcJ — BOK Center (@BOKCenter) February 26, 2018

Metallica’s ‘WorldWired Tour’ will feature 34 concerts across the country, beginning in September.