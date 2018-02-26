Cooking with Kyle: Lime pie for the holidays

OKLAHOMA CITY – St. Patrick’s Day is coming, Easter is around the corner and everyone enjoys something “different.” This fantastic pie is similar to a Lemon Chess, but with the tang of lime! Add 2 T of Tequila and have a Margarita Pie, if you prefer. In either case, this is a sure way to have a stellar ending to your special meal.

Prepare one 9″ deep dish pie crust and refrigerate.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

6 T butter, melted

1 2/3 C sugar

3/4 C fresh lime juice

2 T grated lime zest (optional)

2 T tequila (optional)

Few drops green food coloring (optional)

1 t salt

1 T cornmeal

1.5 T corn starch

5 eggs

Combine sugar and butter in mixing bowl. Whisk together. In a separate bowl, lightly whisk eggs until combined. Add remaining ingredients to sugar/butter mixture. Whisk. Slowly add eggs while whisking. Pour into prepared, unbaked, chilled 9″ deep dish pie shell. Place in preheated oven. Bake 50 minutes, or until center is set and top is golden. Remove from oven and cool before serving – I prefer refrigerated.