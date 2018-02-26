Couple arrested after allegedly growing marijuana at Oklahoma home

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. – Authorities say they have arrested a couple for allegedly growing marijuana at a home near Pauls Valley.

Garvin County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home near Pauls Valley after receiving reports that marijuana was being kept at the house. When deputies arrived at the home, they found that a couple was growing marijuana indoors.

“With the cooperation of the residents, the deputies were shown the growing system consisting of marijuana plants in various growth stages supported by portable power supply, artificial lighting, drying fans, watering containers and an air ventilation system,” the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

In all, investigators seized 65 marijuana plants, smoking devices, weighing scales and three pounds of marijuana in glass jars.

Authorities arrested 38-year-old Kerri Leigh Bishop and her husband, 36-year-old Joshua Michael Bishop on complaints of cultivation of a controlled substance and other charges.

Investigators also executed a search warrant at a Pauls Valley business that is owned and operated by the Bishops. Officials say the business openly advertised the sale of legal hemp products.

The search warrant executed early Monday morning resulted in the seizure of CBD oils and other ingestible hemp related items to be tested for proper levels of THC.

According to the Associated Press, the pair has pleaded not guilty to the charges.