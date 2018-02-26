Luther trustee enters plea to charges stemming from voter fraud investigation

LUTHER, Okla. – A city official in an Oklahoma town has entered an Alford plea after being accused of trying to influence the results of an election.

Last year, Ronald Henry and his wife, Brenda, were charged with conspiracy to commit false notarization of a ballot.

According to court records, the couple brought several absentee ballots to be notarized for the 2015 trustee election. During that election, Henry was one of the candidates.

Luther Mayor Cecilia Taft said Henry claimed the absentee ballots were from family members. Taft said that although the family members were not there, she believed Henry and agreed to notarize the ballots.

However, it is illegal for a notary in Oklahoma to notarize a document unless the person who is signing the document is present.

Last week, Ronald Henry entered an Alford plea to the charges and received a five-year deferred sentence.

An Alford plea allows a defendant to plead guilty to the charges in criminal court, but also gives them the ability to maintain their innocence by not admitting guilt.