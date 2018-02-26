× Officer fatally shoots man with knife at N.W. Oklahoma City hotel

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police say an officer fatally shot a man wielding a knife inside a hotel in northwest Oklahoma City.

Capt. Bo Mathews says police were called to the Courtyard By Marriott shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday to investigate a reported transient walking the halls of the hotel.

Mathews says an officer found the man on the third floor and shot him when he refused orders to drop the knife and instead charged toward the officer.

The man was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The names of the man and the officer have not been released.