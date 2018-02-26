× Officials: Chase ends in multi-vehicle wreck in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Several law enforcement agencies rushed to the scene in northwest Oklahoma City after a chase ended in a crash.

Around 11:30 a .m. on Monday, Oklahoma County deputies were pursuing a suspect who refused to pull over. Investigators tell News 4 that it all started when the warrant team tried to take 18-year-old Quinshawn Williams into custody.

Authorities say Williams was wanted on multiple warrants, including armed robbery and assault and battery.

Eventually, the chase ended in a crash near N.W. 16th St. and Rockwell Ave. when the vehicle Williams was in crashed into two other vehicles.

Williams attempted to run from the scene, but was tackled in a backyard and taken into custody.

A driver of the one of the vehicles had to be rescued by firefighters, and one person was taken to the hospital.