× Oklahoma City man in jail after 2-month-old suffers brain injury

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man is in jail after a 2-month-old child suffered a brain injury.

On February 19th, police were called to a local hospital on reports of an abused child.

Doctors told police that a 2-month-old boy had significant bleeding in his brain and that his brain was also swollen.

According to the police report, the doctor told the officer that he was unsure if the baby would survive his injuries.

The doctor told police that he believes the baby was shaken.

When officers asked the child’s father, Marquis Moore, 27, what happened, he said he had no idea, the police report states.

Investigators believe Moore was involved in the child’s injury.

He was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail for child abuse by injury.