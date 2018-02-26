Oklahoma City police investigate fourth officer-involved shooting this year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Authorities say two officer-involved shooting occurred within just a matter of hours this weekend.

Officials say one suspect is dead after a confrontation with officers at the Courtyard Marriott along Memorial Rd.

"The call was in reference to a vagrant who was walking the halls, asking people for money,” Capt. Bo Mathews, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

Officer Grant Wheeler went to the hotel and found Haydon Taylor in the hallway on the third floor.

Police do not know how Taylor got onto the floor.

"The suspect pulled a knife and started to confront the officer. The officer gave commands for the suspect to drop the knife, but he didn't. He started to continue to go toward the officer," Mathews said.

That's when Officer Wheeler shot Taylor. Taylor was then transported to a hospital by paramedics, where he was pronounced dead. The officer was not injured.

Police tell us this is the fourth officer-involved shooting this year, which they say is very rare.

"We're very fortunate that none of our officers have been injured in these incidents. We really don't know why there's been more action toward officers around the nation, not just Oklahoma,” Mathews said.

Oklahoma City police say this many shootings in a short period of time is not typical.

"It's extremely rare. I think last year we had eight officer-involved shootings. You know, with thousands of contacts that we make with the citizens each and every day, to have two of them within what eight hours, it's unique," Mathews said.

Courtyard Marriott declined to comment.

The officer involved in the case has been placed on paid administrative leave. We are waiting to receive body camera video of the incident.